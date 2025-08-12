Ukraine peace deal likely to leave both sides unhappy- U.S. Vice President JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has cautioned that any negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to fully satisfy either side, saying both Moscow and Kyiv will probably be “unhappy” with the outcome.

Speaking on Fox News’ , Vance said the U.S. is pushing for a resolution both countries can accept.

“It’s not going to make anybody super happy. Both the Russians and the Ukrainians, probably, at the end of the day, are going to be unhappy with it,” he noted.

His comments come after President Donald Trump announced he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 to discuss ending the three-and-a-half-year war. Trump claimed Moscow and Kyiv were close to a ceasefire that could require Ukraine to surrender significant territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pushed back on Saturday, insisting Ukraine’s constitution forbids ceding land and declaring:“Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupiers.”

Vance said the U.S. is working to arrange talks involving Putin, Zelenskiy, and Trump, but believes it would be unproductive for Putin to meet Zelenskiy before speaking with Trump.

A White House official later confirmed Trump remains open to a three-way summit, but preparations are currently focused on the bilateral meeting requested by Putin.