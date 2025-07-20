Ukraine seeks new round of talks with Russia



(BBC) Ukraine has proposed a new round of peace talks with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, in a move aimed at restarting negotiations that halted last month.





Senior security official Rustem Umerov has offered to meet the Russian side next week, Zelensky said in his evening address, adding that everything had to be done to get a ceasefire.





Zelenksy also repeated his readiness to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin face-to-face. “A meeting at the leadership level is needed to truly ensure peace,” he said.



The proposal came hours after Ukraine was hit with another widespread air bombardment by Russia, which killed three people.





Ten regions of Ukraine, including several cities, were hit in the night between Friday and Saturday, Zelensky said earlier on Saturday.





Ukraine’s military said more than 340 explosive and dummy drones and 35 cruise and ballistic missiles had been used, but many were downed.



Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said the US would send “top-of-the-line weapons” to Ukraine via Nato countries, while also threatening Russia with severe tariffs if a deal to end the war is not reached within 50 days.





Trump also warned that the US would impose 100% secondary tariffs targeting Russia’s remaining trade partners if a peace deal with Ukraine was not reached by his deadline.



Source: BBC