By CIC International Affairs.



UKRAINE THREATENS TO INVADE TWO RUSSIAN REGIONS.



Kiev’s top commander has urged a renewed push into Kursk and Belgorod despite Russia’s full recapture of the area and ongoing peace talks.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, Aleksandr Syrsky, has called for the re-establishment of Kiev’s military positions in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Regions. The proposal comes despite the failure of Ukraine’s past incursion attempts and the resumption of peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.



In late April, Russia announced that it had fully regained control of Kursk Region after months of fighting and expelled all Ukrainian units from occupied settlements. The following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally visited the region to oversee restoration efforts.

Kiev’s forces have since continued their attempts to break through the border, but have been unable to re-establish a foothold.



On Tuesday, it was reported that he had attended a meeting chaired by Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, during which the commander had”emphasized the restoration of positions and holding territories in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation.” The report did not elaborate on how such objectives could be achieved.

Ukraine has continued to face mounting challenges on the battlefield, including a severe manpower shortage and diminishing weapons supplies. Last week, the US reportedly halted all weapon shipments to Kiev, citing an internal stockpile review.





On Sunday, Bild reported that Kiev had requested a variety of weapons from Germany valued at billions of euros. The request allegedly includes WiSENT demining vehicles, which were previously utilized by Ukrainian forces during their last unsuccessful incursion.





Kiev launched its thrust into the Russian border region in August 2024. While initially managing to capture a number of settlements, Ukraine’s offensive was soon halted, and its forces were gradually pushed out.





During a recent appearance at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin described the Ukrainian campaign in Kursk as a”catastrophe,”saying it resulted in over 76,000 Ukrainian casualties. He stated that Ukraine’s combat units are now manned at just 47% of their required strength.





Syrsky’s call to re-enter Kursk and Belgorod also comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine. Direct negotiations resumed in Istanbul earlier this year, with both sides exchanging prisoners and drafting preliminary memorandums on a potential ceasefire.





However, Russian officials have expressed skepticism about Kiev’s commitment to peace. The Kremlin has repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out drone strikes and sabotage attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russian cities, including the Kursk and Bryansk Regions. Putin has characterized such operations as acts of terrorism, suggesting that Ukraine’s leadership remains more focused on confrontation than compromise.



CIC PRESS TEAM