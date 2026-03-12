Breaking News : Ukraine to Send Battle-Hardened Instructors to German Army Schools in Historic Move to Boost NATO Readiness





In a major development announced yesterday, Germany’s army chief has confirmed that Ukrainian military instructors will soon begin training Bundeswehr troops in German military schools.



Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, head of the German army, revealed that Kyiv will deploy experienced Ukrainian personnel to share real frontline lessons learned from nearly three years of fighting Russian forces including expertise in artillery, drones, engineering, armored warfare, and modern command systems.





“This is the only army in the world right now with direct combat experience against Russia,” Freuding told Reuters, adding that Germany is the first NATO nation to bring Ukrainian instructors onto its soil in this capacity. The move forms a key part of Berlin’s accelerated push to achieve full NATO defense readiness by 2029.





The agreement was reached in February 2026, with the first group of Ukrainian trainers expected to arrive in the coming weeks.



This role reversal after years of Western nations training Ukrainian forces marks a significant evolution in NATO-Ukraine military cooperation.





Source: Reuters interview with Lt. Gen. Christian Freuding, published 11 March 2026