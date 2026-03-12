Ukrainian Drone Company Selected for Pentagon’s “Drone Dominance” Program



A Ukrainian defense technology company, Ukrainian Defense Drones Tech Corporation, has been selected to compete for contracts under the U.S. Pentagon’s Drone Dominance Program, according to reporting from The New York Times.





The program aims to purchase thousands of low-cost attack drones to rapidly expand U.S. battlefield drone capabilities.





For the competition, the Ukrainian company submitted a Ukrainian-made drone from the F-Drones brand, showcasing technology developed during the war against Russia.





⚙️ Why this matters



Ukraine has become one of the world’s leading laboratories for modern drone warfare. Years of frontline combat have forced Ukrainian engineers and soldiers to develop fast, affordable, and highly effective drone systems.





Now those battlefield innovations are attracting attention from major partners.



If selected for full contracts, Ukrainian drone manufacturers could:





▪️ Supply drones to the U.S. military

▪️ Expand joint production with Western partners

▪️ Strengthen Ukraine’s defense industry and economy





The move also highlights something increasingly clear in modern warfare:





Ukraine is no longer just a battlefield — it has become one of the world’s most important centers for drone innovation.