Ukrainian MP bashes Trump for ‘making concessions to appease the aggressor’

A Ukrainian lawmaker bashed President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the country’s four-year war with Russia during a new interview on Tuesday.

The Trump administration recently laid out a 28-point peace plan for Russia’s war in Ukraine, a plan that some experts say appears to have been written by Russian authorities. The initial plan included language requiring Ukraine to cede land to Russia and significantly reduce the size of its army. Even though the plan has undergone significant revisions since then, it will still be a “major issue” for the Ukrainian people to deal with, according to Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko.

Vasylenko discussed the peace plan in a new interview with Times Radio.

“For the Ukrainian people, this will be a major issue to deal with for us as the country that has fallen victim to Russia’s aggression,” she said. “It’s absolutely unthinkable that we should be making concessions to appease the aggressor.”

Part of the 28-point peace plan called on Ukraine to draw down its long-range missiles that can reach Moscow. Some experts have speculated that the move would allow Russia more time to regroup and restart the war at a later date.

“Such tactics have never worked in history,” Vasylenko said. “And it would be awful to see history repeat itself when we’re appeasing the aggressor, buying time for the aggressor to regroup, rearm, and to wage another war, a war which will be all-encompassing, possibly going beyond the borders of Ukraine to our Eastern European neighbors to our Baltic neighbors, and dragging in the whole of the European continent. This is a very expensive solution.”