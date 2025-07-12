Ukrainian spy behind operations in Russia assassinated in broad daylight Kyiv ambush

A high-ranking Ukrainian spy, reportedly involved in multiple operations inside Russia, was gunned down in a brazen daylight attack on the streets of Kyiv.

Chilling surveillance footage shows Col. Ivan Voronych, a senior officer in Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU), crossing a street in the Holosiivskyi district when an armed assailant ran up and shot him multiple times at close range before fleeing. The attacker, believed to have used a silenced pistol, was seen sprinting through a parking lot outside Voronych’s apartment building moments before firing five fatal shots.

“With five shots at close range while leaving his apartment at 8 a.m., the enemy killer did his dirty work,” said Roman Chervinsky, a former Ukrainian intelligence officer, who noted Voronych had been actively fighting Russian aggression since 2014.

⚡Ukraine's SBU senior officer Ivan Voronych was assassinated in Kiev, Ukraine.



Voronych was responsible for multiple operations within Russia.

Voronych, who led high-level special operations, counter-terrorism, and security missions, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. A fellow officer quickly blamed Russia for orchestrating the assassination.

Ukraine’s Security Service confirmed a criminal investigation has been opened. “The Security Service and the National Police are taking comprehensive measures to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice,” a spokesperson said.

The assassination comes nearly three months after Russian General Yaroslav Maskalik was killed in a car bombing outside his Moscow home, following a deadly Kremlin strike on Ukraine. Since the war began in 2022, both Ukraine and Russia have engaged in a shadow war of targeted killings against each other’s military and intelligence figures.