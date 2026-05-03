ULUBEMBA ANNOUNCES NEW DATES FOR 2026 UKUSEFYA PA NG’WENA CEREMONY



The Bemba Royal Establishment has announced revised dates for the 2026 Ukusefya pa Ng’wena traditional ceremony following deliberations by its top governing body.





According to a statement issued after the 2 May 2026 sitting of Icilye ce Lamfya, the supreme council of the Bemba Royal Establishment, the annual cultural event will now take place from September 17 to September 19, 2026, at the Ng’wena Village National Monument in Northern Province.





The council stated that the adjustment was made after careful consideration to ensure the successful hosting of one of Zambia’s most significant traditional ceremonies.





It was further disclosed that this year’s programme of activities will begin earlier, with a street carnival scheduled for September 14, 2026, in Kasama.





The event is expected to set the tone for the celebrations by showcasing Bemba culture through music, dance, and community participation.





The council also announced that a cultural expo will run concurrently with a business expo for corporate sponsors from September 17 to September 19 at the Ng’wena Village National Monument.





The expos are aimed at promoting cultural heritage while providing a platform for business engagement and partnerships.





In addition, the traditional ceremony known as Ukusefya pali Milando will be held on September 18 at the Milando River Heritage Site in Ng’wena, as part of the lead-up to the main event.





The climax of the ceremony, according to the council, will take place on September 19, 2026, at the main arena of the Ng’wena Village National Monument, where thousands of people are expected to gather to celebrate the rich heritage of the Bemba people.





The Bemba Royal Establishment has since urged members of the public, stakeholders, and cultural enthusiasts to take note of the new dates and prepare to participate in the festivities.