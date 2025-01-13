UMODZI KUM’MAWA CONDEMNS AND DENOUNCES UPND’s ABUSE OF THE JUDICIARY



The KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION, also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA, unequivocally condemns the blatant and distressing abuse of the Judiciary by the current UPND regime. Recent attempts by the government to have the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the status of Ministers after the dissolution of Parliament reviewed, alongside their previous push to alter judgments on eligibility cases, illustrate a concerning trend of undermining judicial independence. This manipulation of our legal system raises alarms about the UPND’s commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.





We are particularly dismayed that this government prioritizes its legislative maneuvers over addressing pressing national crises such as the escalating hunger situation, the overwhelming cost of living, and the ongoing energy crisis. It is alarming to witness the UPND’s readiness to compromise the integrity of our institutions to serve its political interests, rather than fulfilling the promises made to the Zambian people. This approach not only disrespects the foundational principles of governance but also dismisses the critical challenges facing ordinary citizens.





In light of this situation, we call upon our fellow Zambians to unite in defense of our justice system. It is vital that we reject any attempts to undermine our Judiciary, as what was deemed unacceptable when the UPND was in opposition should remain intolerable now that they hold power. We encourage all citizens to be vigilant and assertive in saying no to these harmful agendas that threaten to erode our judicial integrity and democratic values.





We also appeal directly to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Chief Justice to reflect on the legacy they are crafting through these actions. The path of undermining established legal precedents and manipulating institutions may offer temporary benefits, but it is a road that will ultimately haunt them and the nation in the long run.





We urge the government to redirect its focus towards genuinely addressing the issues that plague our society, rather than engaging in reckless and self-serving legal battles.





Issued for and on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION aka UMODZI KUM’MAWA



Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON