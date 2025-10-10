UMODZI KUM’MAWA CRITICIZES HON. GIVEN LUBINDA’S ACTIONS

KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION CRITICIZES HON. GIVEN LUBINDA’S ACTIONS





The Kum’mawa Development Coalition, also known as Umodzi Kum’mawa, has expressed disappointment over the recent actions of Patriotic Front Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda, accusing him of undermining efforts toward reconciliation within the Tonse Alliance.





In a statement issued by Coalition spokesperson Chanoda Ngwira, the group said it was “deeply troubled” by Hon. Lubinda’s decision to report Dr. Zumani Zimba, the Lead Consultant and National Coordinator of the Tonse Alliance, to the authorities over issues that could have been resolved privately.





The Coalition stated that the move contradicts the Tonse Alliance’s commitment to dialogue and reconciliation, describing it as divisive and counterproductive.



“It is disheartening to witness a senior political leader, who aspires for both party and national leadership, engage in actions that escalate minor disagreements into public confrontations,” the statement read in part.





Mr. Ngwira further questioned Hon. Lubinda’s approach, suggesting that such actions could fuel unnecessary tension within the alliance and distract from its broader goals of unity and cooperation.





He urged Hon. Lubinda to reflect on his actions and embrace dialogue and understanding as the foundation for effective leadership.





The Coalition reaffirmed its commitment to promoting unity and progress within the Tonse Alliance, calling on all leaders to act in the spirit of reconciliation and collective responsibility.