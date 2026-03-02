UMODZI KUM’MAWA DISTANCES ITSELF FROM ALLEGED ENDORSEMENT CLAIMS IN EASTERN PROVINCE





The Kum’mawa Development Coalition, also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA, wishes to categorically distance itself from remarks allegedly attributed to Mr. Dumisani Tembo, Chairperson of the Nc’wala Organizing Committee, suggesting that Eastern Province has endorsed Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 general elections.





We sincerely hope that Mr. Tembo was misquoted, as such a statement carries serious political implications and risks misrepresenting the collective voice of the people of Eastern Province.





While we are mindful that Mr. Tembo is a grandson of Bishop John Mambo, who has historically been sympathetic to the United Party for National Development (UPND), family associations and personal leanings do not translate into a provincial mandate. Should it be confirmed that Mr. Tembo indeed issued the endorsement statement, it must be made clear that he did so in his individual capacity and not as a representative of the entire Eastern Province.





As Chairperson of an organizing committee largely associated with the Ngoni and Tumbuka traditional ceremony, Mr. Tembo does not speak for all ethnic groupings in the province, not even for all Ngoni or Tumbuka people.





Eastern Province is politically diverse, culturally broad, and composed of citizens who hold varied views and political preferences. No single individual or committee has the authority to declare a blanket political endorsement on behalf of the region.





If the statement was indeed made as reported, UMODZI KUM’MAWA views it as an excessive and premature attempt to please the powers that be. As a coalition committed to unity, development, and respectful political engagement, we firmly state that we do not agree with or support such a position being advanced in the name of Eastern Province.





Political endorsements must arise from broad consultation and consensus, not from unilateral pronouncements.





Issued for and on behalf KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION AKA UMODZI KUM’MAWA.



Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON