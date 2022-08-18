United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres travelled to Lviv in Ukraine on Thursday, August 18 for a face to face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

His visit comes after past visits by UK’s Boris Johnson, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and other EU and NATO Leaders.

UN secretary general Antonio Gutteres meets President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine (photos/video)

His visit is also after Ukraine restarted grain shipments worldwide following an agreement with Russia mediated by the UN and Turkey.

Zelenskyy says he discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with António Guterres at their face-to-face meeting .

Zelensky said that during the meeting, “particular attention was paid to the topic of Russia’s nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.”

“This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences for the whole world. Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic site, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops,” he continued.

Russia and Ukraine blame each other for shelling the territory of the nuclear plant, and both sides have warned of the risk of a nuclear catastrophe. But there has been no agreement on how a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency can safely get access to the plant.

Zelensky also said on social media that he and Guterres “agreed to continue the coordination of the grain initiative implementation.

“We also discussed the possible directions of its development, the issue of illegal and forced deportation of Ukrainians, the release of our military personnel and medics from captivity.” he said