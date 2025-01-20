UN special envoy in Zambia for 10 days to assess freedom of expression



THE United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan is in Zambia at the invitation of the Zambian government to conduct a 10 day assessment on issues related to the right to freedom of opinion and expression.





The special envoy’s visit aims to evaluate legal frameworks, policies and the safety of journalists.



Khan revealed that the visit will include consultations with government officials, civil society organisations, journalists and other stakeholders.





The findings from her mission are expected to inform strategies for strengthening freedom of expression in Zambia.



Speaking during a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister Mulambo Haimbe in Lusaka today, the special envoy said she will be able to address the Zambian people through the media on her last day of the assessment.





After her findings, Khan is expected to have a word with the Zambian government on different aspects of the right to freedom of expression.





“I will be able to give you advice and discuss recent developments on human rights and how to strengthen your government’s commitment to human rights. I will present my findings on freedom of expression on the last day of visit on the 31st of January, 2025 and I will speak to the media. I welcome the invitation from your government,” she said.



Haimbe welcomed the UN’s mission and affirmed government’s commitment to transparency, the rule of law and upholding fundamental rights.



He assured the UN that government will not in any way interfere with her meeting all the relevant stakeholders.





“Your interaction with different stakeholders underscores the transparency that is there in this government. We want to ensure that we are governed by the rule of law. We also respect the freedom of expression. We invite you to feel free and have access to all the key stakeholders you want to meet,” he explained.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 20, 2025