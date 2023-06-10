UNABATED CHALLENGES TO THE COPPERBELT ECONOMY POSING A RISK FOR UPND IN FUTURE ELECTIONS

By Michael Kaluba

A Social Anthropologist, Dr. James Musonda has cautioned that continued problems to the Copperbelt economy and mining have the potential to influence voters against the ruling united party for national development-upnd in future elections.

In response to FQM’s recent declaration that it will lay off part of its employees beginning next month, dr. Musonda said mining corporations do not respond well to incentives such as the government foregoing mineral royalties of up to k6 billion.

Dr. Musonda says the FQM action is a mockery of the UPND government and its generosity, saying these foreign companies never prioritize Zambian interests, instead using tax incentives to maximize profits at the detriment of the country.

He claims that FQM was allowed to create a complex subcontracting strategy in which its own company provided cheap labor to its activities, which has now resulted in workers being sent into poverty compounded by loans and building projects, among other problems.

Dr. Musonda adds that Zambia should reconsider and begin to own its mines if the country is to maximize on benefits from its mineral resource.

