UNAIDS to cut workforce in half and shift jobs abroad amid major global funding losses

The United Nations agency leading the fight against HIV is preparing to reduce its staff by more than 50% and relocate many roles to lower-cost countries after significant funding losses from key donors across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

In a statement, UNAIDS warned that “the overall global AIDS response is facing a severe shock and many of the gains made in the past few decades are at risk of being reversed.” The agency said the reorganization comes in response to an independent panel’s call for “downsizing” its Geneva headquarters while safeguarding “the most essential functions.” UNAIDS added it will retain operations in 36 countries.

The cuts by the current Trump administration, part of broader reductions in global health aid have delivered what may be the most serious setback yet to the global HIV/AIDS response.

NAIDS previously cautioned that without the swift restoration of support, the coming years could see over 6 million additional deaths and around 2,000 new HIV infections per day.