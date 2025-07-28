“Uncovering the Truth: FIC Report Sheds Light on PF  Corruption

“Uncovering the Truth: FIC Report Sheds Light on Past Corruption





By Timmy



The recent release of the 2019 FIC report has sparked questions about why it’s being brought to light now, in 2025. However, a closer look at the FIC’s operating procedures reveals that this is business as usual.





The FIC only disposes of a case if it has been fully investigated, and their annual reports include all pending cases, including old ones that may date back decades. This approach allows for a thorough examination of the genesis of corruption and sheds light on hidden rot.





In this case, the 2019 FIC report is likely highlighting cases of corruption committed by the PF party while it was in power. By investigating and reporting on these cases, the FIC is helping to bring transparency and accountability to government.





The current government’s commitment to fighting corruption is evident in its support for the FIC’s work. By allowing the FIC to operate independently and bring forth reports like this one, the government is demonstrating its dedication to rooting out corruption and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.



