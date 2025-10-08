UNDER HH ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY IS NOW STABLE AND PERFORMING WELL – HAABAZOKA





By Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka



Since President Hakainde Hichilema took office in August 2021, Zambia’s economy has undergone major reforms aimed at restoring stability and credibility.





A landmark debt restructuring deal reached in 2023–2024 under the IMF and G20 Common Framework eased repayment pressures





Inflation, which had soared above 20%, is now in single digits, while improved fiscal discipline and investor confidence have strengthened the macroeconomic outlook.





Economic growth remains modest, driven by mining, agriculture, and growing interest in renewable energy.





The government’s free education policy and recruitment of teachers and health workers are helping to boost human capital, though fiscal sustainability remains a concern.





Investor confidence has returned, with rising activity on the Lusaka Securities Exchange, but access to affordable finance continues to challenge small businesses.





Overall, President Hichilema’s administration has restored economic stability and international credibility. The task ahead is to turn these gains into broad-based, inclusive growth that uplifts all Zambians.