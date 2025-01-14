Undermining Democracy: President Hichilema’s Campaign Donations and the Abduction Scandal in Petauke- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Undermining Democracy: President Hichilema’s Campaign Donations and the Abduction Scandal in Petauke



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



In a concerning display of disregard for democratic principles, President Hakainde Hichilema, through his political advisor Levy Ngoma — a figure allegedly linked to the controversial abduction of Hon. JJ Banda, alongside Clayson Hamasaka and Trevor Mwiinde — made a donation of K100,000 to the Reformed Church of Zambia (RCZ) in Petauke, claiming it was for sustainability and empowerment. This donation was made during the campaign period for the Petauke Central parliamentary by-election scheduled for February 6, 2025. This brazen act raises serious questions about respect for the rule of law and the integrity of Zambia’s electoral process. The question that begs an answer is: Was the law quietly amended to allow such actions, or is President Hichilema openly flouting it?





Under Zambia’s electoral regulations, donations during campaign periods are expressly forbidden to prevent undue influence and foster fair competition. The law’s purpose is unambiguous — elections must be decided by voters on the basis of policies, leadership qualities, and vision, not material inducements. When a sitting President engages in donations during a campaign, it erodes the fairness of the election and casts doubt on the sincerity of his commitment to democracy.





How the Petauke Central Parliamentary Seat Became Vacant



The Petauke Central parliamentary seat fell vacant under troubling circumstances. Hon. JJ Banda, the independent Member of Parliament for Petauke Central, was forcibly abducted by individuals allegedly linked to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), including Levy Ngoma.





From the events surrounding the abduction scandal, it has become evident that the Petauke Central parliamentary seat was highly coveted by the UPND. The orchestrated ordeal, which led to Hon. JJ Banda’s disappearance and persecution, seems to be part of a broader strategy aimed at securing this key political position for the ruling party.





Hon. JJ Banda endured a nightmarish ordeal at the hands of UPND officials. Senior party members, including Levy Ngoma, Clayson Hamasaka, and Trevor Mwiinde, allegedly abducted, tortured, and abandoned him in Kafue, expecting him to succumb to his injuries. Against all odds, he survived and shared his story — a courageous act that exposed a dark chapter in Zambia’s political landscape.





When Hon. JJ Banda was found and taken to Medcare Hospital by his family, the Zambia Police’s response was as shocking as it was telling. Instead of treating him as a victim, the police forcibly removed him from Medcare Hospital and took him to Maina Soko Hospital, a military facility, without his family’s approval. This brazen action sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning why a victim of such a heinous crime was being treated like a criminal.





The scandal took a darker turn with the emergence of leaked audio recordings implicating two Permanent Secretaries, Thabo Kawana and Matembo, as well as Minister of Lands Hon. Sylvia Masebo, in attempts to coerce Hon. JJ Banda into exonerating his alleged abductors. Despite the audios being widely circulated, the Zambia Police have shown no interest in pursuing an investigation.





Instead, the police reopened an eight-year-old case against Hon. JJ Banda, which had already been adjudicated, on direct orders from President Hichilema. This move was widely seen as an attempt to intimidate him and suppress his account of the abduction, shielding the UPND officials implicated in the crime.





The police went further, fabricating a non-bailable aggravated robbery case against Hon. JJ Banda to keep him in jail. All of this was done to cover up the abduction scandal involving UPND officials.



Hon. JJ Banda was later taken to Chipata and imprisoned on the fabricated charges. While in prison, he fell ill and was taken to the hospital for medical attention. It was from this hospital that he mysteriously disappeared under unexplained circumstances. Wherever he may be, we hope and pray that the Lord keeps him safe, because what he has endured is nothing short of political persecution. He is now a political prisoner fleeing the dictatorial tendencies of President Hakainde Hichilema.



Abrogating the Constitution with Impunity



President Hichilema rose to power on promises of upholding the rule of law and strengthening democratic institutions. Yet, his actions in Petauke starkly contradict these commitments. Why has he chosen to trample the law with such impunity? If the head of state disregards the very laws he swore to uphold, how can citizens trust the system of governance? Such behavior sends a dangerous message: that power, not principle, dictates action.





Many Zambians vividly remember how President Hichilema, while in opposition, passionately condemned similar conduct as electoral malpractice. His words were sharp, and his principles seemed firm. Now, with the tables turned, one must ask — what changed? The people of Zambia deserve a leader who embodies consistency, integrity, and respect for democratic norms, not someone who shifts positions when it is politically convenient.





A Dangerous Precedent



President Hichilema’s actions set a perilous precedent. By normalizing donations from those in power during campaigns, the political landscape risks descending into a culture where money and material gifts, rather than ideas and competence, become the deciding factors. This practice undermines democracy’s core values and weakens the institutions meant to safeguard free and fair elections. If left unchallenged, it will not only compromise the integrity of current contests but also erode trust in future electoral processes.





Conclusion



President Hichilema must be held accountable for his actions. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and other oversight bodies have a duty to ensure that such electoral malpractices are not condoned, as they breach campaign laws. More importantly, the President himself must demonstrate that no one — not even the highest officeholder — is above the law. His leadership must reflect the promises he made to the Zambian people, or his credibility will continue to unravel.



Zambia’s democracy does not belong to any one individual. It is a collective responsibility built on law, fairness, and accountability. President Hichilema’s actions threaten these foundations, and the nation’s future depends on restoring respect for its democratic processes. The rule of law is not a tool to be used selectively — it is the bedrock of true leadership and governance.