UNDERSTANDING MATTHEWS “SHEBELEZA” NDHLOVU’S EXIT FROM FC MUZA

The departure of Mathews “Shebeleza” Ndhlovu from FC MUZA has generated significant discussion on social media, often misinterpreting the situation. Here’s a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding his exit as I took time to get the understanding around the club through a very reliable source.

FC MUZA had specifically brought in Mathews Ndhlovu on a one-year contract to lead the team through their campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup. This objective was clearly communicated from the beginning. Ndhlovu’s contract was honored in full, and both the coach and the club fulfilled their obligations by the end of the season in May 2024. Therefore, there is no fault on either side, and internal sources indicate that there may be future opportunities for collaboration.

Bwezani With Zambian Football did pounce on an internal memo issued by the club highlighting the following:

1. Continental Ambitions: FC MUZA’s primary goal was to qualify again for the CAF Confederation Cup after their initial participation. Although this goal was not met, both parties respected their contractual commitments through May 2024.

2. Narrow Miss: Despite the team’s strong efforts, they narrowly missed qualifying for continental football. The team will regroup and start pre-season training on July 1, 2024.

3. Contract Expiry: Shebeleza’s contract, which was for one season, expired in May 2024. He guided the team from the start of the season in week 1 through to the end of week 34. Despite not securing a spot in the next continental competition, FC MUZA achieved significant milestones, including reaching the semi-finals of the ABSA Cup and finishing in the top four of the league.

4. Strategic Separation: The separation was a strategic decision due to the different demands of league play and CAF competitions. Shebeleza remained dedicated until the last game, and the parting was mutually agreed upon.

5. Future Consideration: The relationship between Shebeleza and FC MUZA remains positive. Should the team qualify for future CAF competitions, it is likely that Shebeleza will be considered for a role due to his experience with the team. The memo stresses that he will always be part of the FC MUZA family.

My Conclusion!!

The separation was a strategic, amicable decision aligned with the club’s goals and the timing of Shebeleza’s contract.

It’s clear that the situation does not warrant negative speculation or comments against either the coach or the club. Both parties acted professionally and in accordance with their agreements.

What remains to see is who takes over as the team prepares for the 2024-2025 season? Let me go and find out and am sure it’s not within the club!!!!

In case you are lazy to read!!!! Mathews Shebeleza has not been fired !!!!!!

CREDIT: Bwezani Mbewe