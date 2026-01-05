#2026BUDGET

—Understanding the 2026 National Budget Theme



“Consolidating Economic and Social Gains Towards a Prosperous, Resilient and Equitable Zambia”





What does this theme really mean for you?



At its heart, the 2026 National Budget theme is a promise to citizens. It says this: Zambia has come through a difficult period. We have stabilised the economy, restored credibility, and reopened pathways to growth. The task now is to protect those gains and make sure they are felt in everyday life.





This Budget is about moving from recovery to lasting improvement in incomes, services, opportunities, and dignity.



—Where are we coming from?



Over the past four years, Government has taken difficult but necessary decisions to stabilise the economy and restore confidence. These included:



– Restructuring public debt to stop the country from sinking deeper into crisis;





– Reintroducing free education so that no child is left behind;



– Strengthening health services;



– Expanding social protection for the most vulnerable; and,



– Increasing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources so development reaches every constituency.



These reforms were not easy. But they were essential to put Zambia back on a stable path.





—What is different about the 2026 Budget?



The 2026 Budget is not starting from scratch. It is about consolidation—building firmly on what has already been achieved.



In practical terms, this means:



– Making sure free education delivers quality learning outcomes;



– Ensuring clinics are stocked, staffed, and accessible;



– Turning CDF allocations into visible projects and jobs in communities;



– Protecting social protection programmes so the most vulnerable are not left behind; and,



– Managing public debt responsibly so future generations are not burdened





The focus is no longer just on reform for its own sake, but on results that citizens can see and feel.



—Is the Budget already in effect?



Yes. The 2026 Budget took effect on 1 January 2026.



To keep citizens informed and involved, Government will hold a National Townhall Meeting on 29 January 2026, bringing together:



– Citizens;

– The private sector;

– Civil society; and,

– Public institutions.





This is part of a broader commitment to transparency, inclusion, and dialogue.



—What challenges does Government acknowledge?



The Government is clear-eyed and honest. Many households are still under pressure.



The cost of living remains a concern. Climate shocks have affected electricity supply, disrupting homes and businesses. Many small businesses struggle to access affordable financing. Young people are still searching for decent jobs.





These are real, lived challenges not abstract statistics. The 2026 Budget is framed with empathy and urgency to respond to them.



—What does this Budget mean for ordinary citizens?



For citizens, this Budget is about everyday dignity, including:



– Affordable food and stable prices;



– Reliable electricity and water;



– Functioning clinics and quality schools;



– Jobs and economic opportunities, especially for youth and women; and,





– Fair development that reaches rural and peri-urban communities.



It is also about resilience—making sure that droughts, global price shocks, or supply disruptions do not wipe away hard-won progress.



—What does it mean for businesses and investors?



The theme sends a clear signal of policy consistency and predictability.





The Government remains committed to:



– Fiscal discipline;



– Stable macroeconomic management;



– Transparent public finances; and,



– An enabling investment climate.



Zambia remains open for business, in a sustainable and credible manner.





—How big is the 2026 Budget?



Total estimated expenditure is K253.09 billion, equivalent to 27.4% of GDP.



The Budget will be financed mainly through domestic revenue, supported by grants and carefully managed borrowing from already contracted loans. This approach supports debt sustainability and aligns with the Eighth National Development Plan.





—What are the key economic targets for 2026?



The Government is aiming for:



– Sustained economic growth;



– Inflation within the 6–8% target range;



– A reduced fiscal deficit of 2.1% of GDP;



– Controlled domestic borrowing; and,



– International reserves of more than four months of import cover.



These targets keep Zambia on track towards Vision 2030.





—What role do citizens play?



The success of the 2026 Budget depends on collective effort. Citizens are encouraged to:



– Participate actively in CDF processes;



– Support local businesses;



– Take advantage of skills and empowerment programmes; and,



– Engage constructively and share ideas that strengthen development.





Economic reform works best when it is understood, owned, and seen as fair.



—Sustaining dialogue beyond the Townhall



The Townhall Meeting on 29 January, 2026, is not a one-off event.



The Government will continue to provide weekly, monthly, and quarterly updates on:





– The 2026 Budget;



– Wider developmental programmes;



– Ongoing reforms; and,



– Key policy choices.



Our sustained communication on economic affairs is about building trust through openness and clarity—explaining not just what decisions are made, but why they are made and what they mean for households and businesses.





—A shared national journey



Zambia moves forward best when we move together—with discipline, unity, and shared purpose.



The 2026 Budget season is an opportunity for all of us to contribute to building a prosperous, resilient, and equitable Zambia, where the gains of reform endure and shared prosperity becomes a lived reality for present and future generations.





—2026 BUDGET REFERENCE DOCUMENTS



1) 2026 Budget Infographic: https://www.mofnp.gov.zm/?wpdmpro=2026-budget-infographic



2) 2026 Budget Speech: https://www.mofnp.gov.zm/?wpdmpro=2026-budget-speech



3) 2026 Output Based Budget (Yellow Book): https://www.mofnp.gov.zm/?wpdmpro=2026-national-budget



4) 2026 Annual Borrowing Plan: https://www.mofnp.gov.zm/?wpdmpro=2026-annual-borrowing-plan



5) 2024 Tax Expenditure Report: https://www.mofnp.gov.zm/?wpdmpro=2024-tax-expenditure-report



6) Eighth National Development Plan – 8NDP: https://www.mofnp.gov.zm/?wpdmpro=8ndp-2022-2026





