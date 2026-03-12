UNDERSTANDING THE PAMODZI ALLIANCE



SUBJECT: Moving from “Tonse” to “PF Pamodzi” — Protecting Our Identity



1. Why did we leave the Tonse Alliance?

The Tonse Alliance was formed with the Patriotic Front (PF) as the Anchor Party. This meant the PF was the leader, the provider of the Presidential candidate, and the engine of the alliance. However, some partners began to act in bad faith:

Betrayal of Leadership: While our leader, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL), was away for medical reasons, some partners tried to “suspend” our Secretary General and Chairman.





Identity Theft: These partners began using our green color and the name of ECL to create a new “movement” (ECL PF Political Movement) to confuse our members and steal our structures.





Disrespect: Despite PF being the largest opposition party, some “small” parties treated our leadership with contempt. We cannot stay in a house where the guest tries to chase away the owner.





2. What is the “PF Pamodzi Alliance”?

Pamodzi means Together. This is not just a new name; it is a Reclamation.

PF is the Boss: In this alliance, the Patriotic Front is the undisputed leader. We are no longer “surrounding” others; others are joining us.



The Green Ghost is Alive: This alliance belongs to the followers of Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu. It ensures that the “Green Ghost” (the spirit of the PF) remains the primary force to challenge the UPND.

Truth and Loyalty: We are only partnering with parties that respect the PF constitution and our internal leadership.





3. The “ECL Legacy” Clarification

There has been a lot of misinformation regarding our late President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The Truth: ECL lived, served, and died as the President of the Patriotic Front.

The Warning: Anyone telling you there is an “ECL Party” or “ECL Movement” outside of the PF is an imposter. They are using a dead man’s name to divide his living family (the PF).





4. What does this mean for YOU as a member?

One Identity: You are a member of the PF. Your alliance is PF Pamodzi.

Clear Boundaries: You are forbidden from attending meetings or wearing regalia for the “Tonse Alliance” or the “Dunamis/FDD” groups. These are now rival organizations.

Defend the Structure: If you see any member or leader trying to take PF members to these other groups, report them to your Chairman immediately. They are considered to have resigned from the PF.





5. The Goal: August 13, 2026

The establishment of PF Pamodzi is about winning. We proved in Chawama and Kasama that when we stand as PF, we are strong. By clearing out the “mischievous” partners now, we ensure that by 2026, we have a clean, loyal, and powerful machine ready to remove the UPND from power.





SLOGAN FOR MOBILIZATION:

Leader: PF Pamodzi Alliance!

Members: Together we will!

Leader: The Green Ghost!

Members: Shall never die!