Unemployed man rejects job offer because his boss is a woman

With women empowerment on the rise, it is normal to have women in positions of power, however, some people don’t see it to be so.

A user on X is trending after he revealed how he turned down a job offer because of the gender of his boss.

@Lanzy_xx on X posted a screenshot of how he turned down a role from a company named NovaEdge Consulting Ltd.

In the chat, he was informed about his approval by the Human Resource Manager whose name was listed as Evelyn.

As a reply, @Lanzy_xx told her, “I can’t work under a woman. I’d pass,” and proceeded to block the number.

According to the replies under the post, it seems he is a misogynist who does not regard women in high positions.