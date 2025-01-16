unfulfilled promises will cost the UPND regime votes in future elections – Zawapa

Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party Eastern Province Youth Chairperson Morris Banda has charged that unfulfilled promises will cost the UPND regime votes in future elections.





Mr. Banda said the New Dawn Government has kept on making promises without fulfilling them.



He said 2025 should have been a year for President Hakainde Hichilema and his government to point out achievements but there is nothing to show the people of Zambia.





Mr. Banda said during the past Ncwala ceremony the UPND Government promised to work on the Chadiza-Vubwi Road but nothing has been done on the dilapidated stretch.



“In Eastern Province I know the challenges people are going through. For example the Government in power promised us during Ncwala Ceremony last year that it will work on the Chadiza –Vubwi Road which has been in a bad state for many years but up until now that not is not being worked on. We keep on receiving promises from this Government but nothing is being done. These people in Government have been telling people lie. Ba Hakainde Hichilema is this year supposed to be pointing at his achievements but he is busy jailing his friends. Talk about CDF, we just hear figures but we are not seeing tangible development. People are seeing and people are crying so this Government is not going anywhere. It is not winning. Talk about cash for work, this initiative has brought problems,” he said.





“Bedroom politicians being practiced by the UPND won’t take them anywhere because the people are seeing what is going on in our country. There is 99 days for the thief to steal and one day for the master and one day for Zambians will come. Even if they deceive themselves one day the people of Zambia will answer them. Whether they like it or not the people of Zambia will change the Government and UPND will go. We are tired of being lied to by UPND,” Mr. Banda said.





Meanwhile, Mr. Banda has paid a courtesy visit to ZAWAPA President Howard Kunda at the party secretariat in Ndola.



He described ZAWAPA as a people’s party destined to liberate the people of Zambia provided they wake up and determine the nation’s destiny.





“Zambia Wake-Up Party is for the people of Zambia. As a leader in ZAWAPA I am here on the Copperbelt to engage our President Honourable Howard Kunda and the Secretary General on matters concerning our party. This is not a party for Honourable Kunda, ba Howard Kunda is leader for the party. It is like a bi-cycle with many parts but only one person can cycle. Howard Kunda is the voice of the party but the party is for the people of Zambia,” Mr. Banda said.





He concluded:”I’m a former PF youth leader in Eastern Province but I decided to join the people’s party ZAWAPA which was formed by the people of Zambia. I am in ZAWAPA to fight for the people’s cause. To all party members and supporters, let’s have confidence in our leader Honourable Howard Kunda and his leadership. Our President cannot work alone without us. It is up to us the people of Zambia to support our party President. Let’s wake up to have Zambia’s destiny in our hands. Let us work as one Zambia.”