UNIP FACTION SEEKS ALLIANCE UPND

UNIP FACTION SEEKS NEW LIFE WITH UPND

A UNIP faction led by Mike Kaira has written to ruling UPND requesting to enter into an alliance to cement President Hakainde Hichilema’s pro-poor policies.

Addressing the media yesterday, Mr Kaira said the party has decided to support UPND because of the trajectory Government has taken to revamp and rebuild the economy.

He said policies laid out by the New Dawn administration are in the right direction in improving the living standards of people.

“For example, the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is truly a game-changer and stems from UNIP’s decentralisation policy and will play a vital role in developing this country,” Mr Kaira, who described himself as UNIP president, said.

