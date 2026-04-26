“UNITE OR FALL BEHIND!” JEFFREY SACHS URGES AFRICA TO FOLLOW CHINA’S PLAYBOOK

“UNITE OR FALL BEHIND!” SACHS URGES AFRICA TO FOLLOW CHINA’S PLAYBOOK



Renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs has delivered a blunt message to Africa: unite as one economic force or risk being left behind on the global stage.





Speaking on the continent’s future, Sachs pointed to the combined strength of the African Union, which represents 55 countries and nearly 1.5 billion people comparable to giants like China and India. Yet, he argued, Africa’s fragmentation rooted in colonial-era divisions continues to hold it back.





Sachs stressed that no single African nation can compete alone in today’s global economy. Instead, he called for deeper integration into a unified continental market, echoing the coordinated development strategies that powered China’s rise.





His warning is clear: only by acting as one can Africa unlock its true economic potential and command global influence.