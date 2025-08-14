UNITED CAPITAL FERTILIZER TO BUILD K35 MILLION SECONDARY SCHOOL IN CHILANGA



…as Part of 15th Anniversary Celebrations





CHILANGA – United Capital Fertilizer (UCF) has launched a K35 million project to construct a secondary school and teachers’ houses in Chilanga District, marking its 15th anniversary with a major investment in education.





The school will be built on Zambia National Service (ZNS) Safari land, reflecting the company’s commitment to national development and community upliftment.





Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma praised UCF and its parent company, the Wonderful Group, for their role in driving Zambia’s growth.





ZNS Commander Lt. Gen. Malichi Solochi welcomed the initiative, describing it as a milestone that will benefit both the military and surrounding communities.





UCF Deputy CEO Roy Mwamba said the project will be completed in record time, standing as a lasting legacy of the company’s dedication to empowering communities and supporting the nation’s future.



