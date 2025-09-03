United Nations expresses concern over Cameroon’s election as 92-year-old Paul Biya pursues another term

The United Nations on Tuesday, September 2, expressed concern over growing restrictions in Cameroon, warning that they could undermine voters’ ability to freely choose their candidate in the country’s presidential election scheduled for October 12.

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state at 92, is seeking a new seven-year term that would extend his nearly 43 years in power.

“A safe and enabling human rights environment is essential for peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections. It regrettably appears that this is not the case in Cameroon,” said UN rights chief Volker Turk.

He urged the government to take urgent steps to create conditions for a free and transparent vote.

The UN rights office reported that at least 53 opposition supporters were arrested last month by security forces on accusations of public disorder, unlawful assembly, rebellion, and incitement to revolt.

“While it is welcome news that all the 53 opposition supporters have since been released, they simply should not have been arrested in the first place. No one should ever be arrested for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly,” Turk said

Cameroon’s fractured opposition continues to face challenges in mounting a unified challenge against Biya, who has long been accused by rights groups of suppressing political rivals.