UAE says it intercepted three missiles from Iran

The United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry said on Monday that it intercepted three missiles from Iran over the country’s territorial waters, while a fourth missile fell into the sea.

These are the first missile interceptions since the UAE declared its airspace free of threats on April 9, coinciding with the start of the US-Iran ceasefire.

“Four cruise missiles coming from Iran toward the country were detected. Three missiles were successfully intercepted over the country’s territorial waters, while another fell into the sea,” the Defense Ministry said.

The UAE sent out mobile phone alerts warning about potential missile threats throughout multiple emirates, including Dubai and the capital Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the interceptions, the UAE said its air defense systems were responding to a missile threat, urging citizens to remain in “a safe location.”