The United Nations has demanded that Trump STOP striking drug boats IMMEDIATELY.





The UN says that Trump’s U.S. airstrikes on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean violate international human rights law and must stop.





“These attacks – and their mounting human cost – are unacceptable. The U.S. must halt such attacks and take all measures necessary to prevent the extrajudicial killing of people aboard these boats, whatever the criminal conduct alleged against them,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement.