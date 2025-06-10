United Nations (UN) releases the average life expectancy at birth for 2025

A new analysis based on United Nations World Population Prospects data reveals the 20 countries where people have the shortest life expectancy at birth in 2025.

The report, compiled and shared widely on social media, underlines significant differences in global health and living conditions.

According to the report, Nigeria and Chad topped the list at an average of 55 years. South Sudan follows with an average life expectancy of 58 years, alongside the Central African Republic and Lesotho, both also recording 58 years.

Somalia ranks sixth with 59 years, while Mali, Guinea, and Benin each report 61 years. Burkina Faso, Niger, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Nauru, and Liberia share an average life expectancy of 62 years.

Togo, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique follow with 63 and 64 years, respectively, with Burundi rounding out the list at 64 years.

The report has sparked discussions on social media platforms, with many attributing the figures to factors such as conflict, poverty, and limited access to healthcare in Africa.