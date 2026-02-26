UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL WARNS KAFUE MP AND 8 OTHERS OVER BILL 7 VOTE





26th February, 2026



United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has issued a stern warning to party Members of Parliament who failed to vote for Bill 7 during its reading.





The warning follows what she described as a “shocking” development in which nine UPND MPs did not cast their votes on the bill. Imenda made it clear that disciplinary action awaits those who defied the party directive.





“You can’t sponsor your child to a prestigious university and then, when it’s time to write exams, your child decides to stay away,” she said. “Let them leave if they feel they are too big to support the party.”





Meanwhile, the Second Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, Hon. Moyo, dismissed claims that some members failed to vote due to faulty electronic gadgets. The Speaker clarified that parliamentary voting devices are serviced regularly and confirmed that none malfunctioned during the session.





Among the MPs cited are former ministers Elijah Muchima and Elias Mubanga, as well as Newton Samakai, Mirriam Chonya, Kasautu Michelo, and Gary Nkombo.





Further developments are expected as the party deliberates on the next course of action.



