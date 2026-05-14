The United States has revived a humanitarian aid proposal worth $100 million USD for Cuba, with Washington saying the offer remains available if Havana agrees to cooperate





Marco Rubio said the package would include direct humanitarian assistance and support for faster, more open internet access across Cuba





The proposal comes as the U.S. continues tightening sanctions targeting key sectors of the Cuban economy, including energy-related pressure measures





Washington says the decision now rests with the Cuban government, while officials in Havana reportedly denied ever formally receiving such an offer and dismissed the claims as false





The renewed dispute highlights continuing tensions between the U.S. and Cuba amid growing economic pressure and political distrust between both governments