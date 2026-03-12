United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World …When oil prices go up, US makes a lot of money- Trump

President Donald Trump sought to play down rising oil prices and market volatility tied to the conflict with Iran on Thursday, arguing the United States benefits when energy prices climb.

“The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money. BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stoping an evil Empire, Iran, from having Nuclear Weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

” I won’t ever let that happen!” he added.

Trump’s comments came as the International Energy Agency warned the world could be facing the “largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market” amid intensifying Iranian attacks on shipping routes.