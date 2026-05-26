The United States launches a new round of strikes in southern Iran, targeting missile launch sites and vessels allegedly involved in mine-laying operations.





In a statement, the United States Central Command said the operation was conducted as an act of “self-defense” aimed at protecting American personnel from threats posed by Iranian forces.





According to CENTCOM, the strikes focused on Iranian missile infrastructure and ships reportedly attempting to deploy naval mines in strategic waters, further escalating tensions across the region.

The latest operation comes amid growing fears of a wider military confrontation in the Middle East.