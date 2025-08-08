UNITY OR NOTHING: NAKACHINDA’S 2026 OPPOSITION CALL



By Brian Matambo – Sandton, South Africa



In a charged edition of _*Emmanuel Mwamba Verified,*_ Hon. Rev. Raphael Nakachinda, Secretary General of both the Patriotic Front (PF) and Tonse Alliance, used his platform to deliver a blunt prescription for Zambia’s fractured opposition: set aside personal ambition and unite behind one leader, or risk forfeiting 2026 to President Hakainde Hichilema.





Nakachinda framed the current administration as “the weakest candidate to defeat” provided the opposition avoids self-inflicted division. He warned that manipulation of state institutions, including the judiciary and Parliament, could be overcome only if opposition parties present “a viable, united platform” chosen by the people themselves.





Callers from across the diaspora – Italy, England, Australia, the UK, the United States, and within Zambia – echoed his unity theme, pressing Nakachinda on whether the PF would be prepared to rally behind a non-PF candidate within the Tonse Alliance if legal battles over PF leadership remain unresolved. Several callers linked the unity question to the ongoing political harassment of opposition figures, cost-of-living crises, and the state’s treatment of former First Lady Esther Lungu during the funeral of former President Edgar Lungu.





Nakachinda’s responses were measured but firm. He confirmed PF’s willingness to work with other opposition parties, stressed that leadership selection must be driven by mutual respect and maturity, and insisted no issue, including the choice of presidential flag-bearer, should be “too sensitive” to discuss in pursuit of liberation.





The program also veered into sensitive territory. Callers challenged the government’s alleged use of tribal politics, questioned the judiciary’s independence, and condemned double standards in the application of freedoms at home and abroad. Nakachinda defended the right to call out tribalism, linking the political struggle to a “spiritual war” requiring prayer and moral clarity alongside political strategy.





In perhaps his most defiant moment, Nakachinda dismissed threats of incarceration or worse:



_“If they decide to cut us into 100 pieces, each piece will still speak for justice and for the voiceless.”_





The broadcast underscored an emerging consensus among opposition supporters: without a single, credible opposition candidate in 2026, the UPND government will exploit fragmentation to secure re-election. From Sandton, the message resounded across the diaspora and into Zambia’s political bloodstream, unity is no longer a talking point, but a survival strategy.



_Brian Matambo is a media consultant and political pundit currently operating out of Sandton South Africa._