Mr. Paul Kasonde’s Unjust Dismissal: A Blatant Attack on Zambia’s Public Workers



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



I read the news from News Diggers with a heavy heart, but more than that, with anger and disbelief. What has become of Zambia’s public service? How has it come to this — where the very core principles that should guide public servants, such as fairness, professionalism, and adherence to procedures, are so recklessly discarded for political expediency?



The story of Paul Kasonde, former Manager for Aviation Security (AVSEC) at Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL), is a glaring example of the erosion of justice in Zambia. Kasonde, who has now filed a lawsuit seeking damages for unfair dismissal, was fired for performing his duties in full compliance with the law. His “crime”? Clearing former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s departure at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) without subjecting him to full security screening.



What is particularly outrageous here is the fact that VIP facilitation procedures, which are clearly outlined and universally known, exempt former presidents from routine security checks. This is not some vague, open-ended guideline — it is a well-established and respected protocol followed in countries that understand the importance of honoring former leaders. In Zambia, this should have been no different. Yet, here we are, watching as a dedicated and law-abiding public servant is ruthlessly punished for following the very procedures that he was hired to enforce.



The question must be asked: Why was Mr. Kasonde fired for doing his job? Why should a professional, simply carrying out his duties with integrity, be stripped of his livelihood? Was this really about security? Or is this yet another political attack aimed at punishing anyone, regardless of their professional conduct, who is even remotely associated with Edgar Lungu?



This is not just about one man’s wrongful dismissal. It is a wake-up call to every civil servant in Zambia: Your career, your future, can be obliterated not because you’ve broken any law, but simply because of the political affiliations of the person you happen to serve at any given moment. Is this the Zambia we are building? A country where loyalty to political parties trumps adherence to laws, regulations, and the principles of justice?



The sad reality is that we are creating a climate where public workers are not safe — where doing your job, following the law, and maintaining professional standards are no longer enough to protect you from political retribution. If this continues, Zambia will become a society where public servants live in constant fear of losing their jobs simply for carrying out their professional responsibilities in line with established procedures. Is this the kind of country we want?



Today, it is Paul Kasonde. Tomorrow, it could be anyone — any dedicated public servant who dares to do their job with honesty, integrity, and professionalism. Where does it end?



The injustice done to Mr. Kasonde is not just a personal betrayal. It is an outright assault on the very integrity of Zambia’s public service. We cannot, under any circumstances, allow the weaponisation of state institutions for political score-settling and vendettas. If we do, we destroy the very foundation of our democracy. The rule of law, fairness, professionalism, and the protection of civil servants’ rights must be at the heart of any truly democratic society. The politicisation of public service undermines the trust the Zambian people have in their own government, and that is a danger we cannot afford.



As I reflect on this, my frustration grows. We are not simply witnessing the victimisation of one individual, but the beginning of a deeply worrying trend. We are allowing public servants to be punished for doing their jobs — for following procedures — and for serving the country, even when those they serve are politically unpopular. This is a violation of justice that we cannot — and should not — tolerate.



Paul Kasonde deserves to be reinstated. He deserves justice, not only for himself but for every public worker who has the misfortune of working in a climate of fear and political persecution. But even more than that, Zambia deserves better. We deserve a public service that is insulated from political manipulation — where merit, integrity, and professionalism reign supreme.



We must not allow intimidation and political retaliation to replace fairness, integrity, and service. Public servants should not have to fear for their jobs when they are doing their duty in accordance with the law. If we allow this kind of victimisation to continue, we are sentencing our public service to a future of fear, dysfunction, and corruption.



This is a call to action — for Mr. Kasonde, for all civil servants, and for Zambia. We must stand up for the rights of our public workers, demand justice, and protect the integrity of our institutions. The future of our nation depends on it.