UNKNOWN 8 SUSPECTED SPECIAL FORCES OPERATORS ALLEGEDLY MURDERS MAKWATI BUSINESS MAN.





A 50 year old business man of makwati compound has been allegedly murdered by unknown suspected special force operators commonly referred to as commandos.





According to central province police commissioner charity munganga, central police station received a report on Monday at around 00:30 hours from Albert mutambo aged 28 of makwati compound in Kabwe district,a business man who reported that,Jordan siame aged 50 yrs of unmarked house,makwati compound in Kabwe district was beaten by unknown suspected commandos using a handle for the peak and sustained a deep cut on the forehead and at the back of the head.





News Credit : KNC Radio & Television