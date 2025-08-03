UNKNOWN ARSONISTS TORCH CHIEF CHIKOMENI’S VEHICLE IN LUMEZI



Unknown individuals have torched a vehicle belonging to Chief Chikomeni of the Chewa people in Lumezi District, Eastern Province, in what police have described as a suspected case of arson.





The incident occurred on the night of August 2, 2025, at approximately 23:00 hours, right outside the chief’s residence. The vehicle, a silver Mitsubishi Pajero with registration number AHB 4683 ZM, is valued at K250,000.





According to police, the 52-year-old traditional leader had parked the vehicle next to his bedroom window after returning from his field earlier in the day. He was later awakened by his dog barking outside.





“Upon hearing unusual noises, the chief looked out the window and saw his vehicle engulfed in flames,” said Eastern Province Police Commissioner Robertson Mweemba, who confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Lundazi.





Chief Chikomeni immediately alerted members of his household, who rushed to extinguish the blaze. Despite their efforts, the engine and front section of the vehicle were completely destroyed before the fire could be put out.





The chief reported the matter to Lumezi Police at around 05:00 hours today, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the suspected arson.





No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made as of this report. Police say inquiries are ongoing.



The motive behind the attack remains unknown.



ZANIS/LUNDAZI