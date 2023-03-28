UNKNOWN PEOPLE DUMP EMPTY COFFIN ON LUSAKA FAMILY’S DOORSTEP

Residents of Nkhata area in George Compound in Lusaka woke up to a rude shock when they discovered a small coffin sprinkled with fresh blood on the doorstep of a particular family around 05:00hrs.

Inside the coffin, were items that looked like charms, feathers, two red cloths tied around it and some fresh blood spatters.

Lima Ward 36 Councillor Daniel Mwewa has expressed shock at the finding and explained that the coffin was later burnt because efforts to get a man of God to pray over the coffin proved futile.

The owner of the house has dared people behind the placing of the coffin on her doorstep to visit her again and confront her directly as she is not afraid of acts of witchcraft.