UNZA DON SALUTES HH

By Diana Chansa

12th August, 2022 -Lusaka

SOCIAL Policy Lecturer at the University of Zambia (UNZA) Ntazana Musukuma Mutungwa has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his numerous achievements in just a year of being in Office. Mutungwa has described the one year of UPND in Government as ‘a success story’.

“Many accused HH of overpromising but he’s delivered beyond expectation,” said Mutungwa.

He applauded President Hakainde Hichilema and his Administration for hiring 30, 476 teachers and 11, 276 health workers terming the move as ‘unprecedented in the history of Zambia’.

“As if that was not enough, HH has managed to reduce the yearly practicing licence fees for Nurses and Midwives from $23 to $6. These are positive developments in the health sector,” said Mutungwa.

The UNZA Lecturer further nodded the gigantic uplift of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K25.7 million.

“As a scholar who specialised in Fiscal Decentralization and Service Delivery and a former Senior Local Government Officer for Lusaka and Eastern provinces, I pat HH at the back for the high jump in CDF. What the President is saying in that action is that he seeks devolution in Local Government Administration and subsequent empowered-communities, ones that are enabled to make their own decisions pertaining to issues affecting the people at the grassroot. The President is fostering local autonomy,” said Mutungwa.

“On the economic front, HH within just a year has reduced the inflation rate from 25.6% in August 2021 to 9.7% as at July 2022. He has made the Zambian Kwacha the world’s second best performing currency. It was the world’s worst performing currency in 2021 August. Those who were there before HH collapsed the economy but Bally is laying benchmarks for economic recovery and subsequent Social Development,” he said.

Mutungwa, who happens to have a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and Sociology from UNZA, further stated that the best we Zambians can do is to support President Hichilema as he clearly means well for this country.

“All well-meaning and right-thinking Zambians should rally behind the development-oriented President in HH. This is time for development not campaigns. Those in the habit of perpetual politicking should desist from the vice and support the President. He’s doing the right thing. Let’s accord him legitimacy as he stirs Zambia towards a better society, one where the quantitative and qualitative standards of living of the people are improved,” said Mutungwa.

“Look, HH is building Africa’s largest nickel mine, which will make Zambia Africa’s largest nickel producer. He has also opened a fruit factory, which will create 900 jobs and partner with 1, 500 rural farmers. I’ve no doubt in my mind whatsoever that Zambia is destined for greatness under the able leadership of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema,” said Mutungwa.

The UNZA Lecturer observed that the refusal by the President to draw salaries one year down the line is an indication that he is there to perform the top job not for mere pay but from a real desire to serve.

“HH has refused to get salaries for 12 months now since he was elected President on August 12, 2021. This tells you he is not there to champion his personal interest or play politics of the belly but to be a Bally with a vision of making the lives of all Zambians better. Let those with eyes see and those with ears hear,” said Mutungwa.

“Ironically, while HH refused to draw salaries, he increased the salaries of civil servants by 12% in February 2022. Now, that’s a mark of great leadership!” charged Mutungwa.

He adds, “Politics aside, HH as Head of State in one year is a success story indeed. The list of great achievements is endless. Remember that Bally and his New Dawn Administration have provided free primary education to all. In Social Policy, we perceive this as a great gift to the poor, vulnerable and marginalized. There were many disadvantaged people out there who could not afford to take their children to school before August 2021 but have enrolled their children in school today because of the free education policy -courtesy Bally Vision.”

“I was born and bred in Chawama Compound. I know what it means to be poor. I understand the immense joy in the heart of a poor person when they receive goods and services for free. HH has touched lives. Like he puts it: he was born and brought-up in a village, benefited from free education and now he gives it to those that pray daily for it. He has emphathy. To many, he is prayer-answered,” said Mutungwa.

“Let’s also not forget that HH has paid most retirees their outstanding pensions. This is something which those before him failed to do,” he said.

Furtheremore, Mutungwa, who also happens to be former PF Media Coordinator and 2021 Chawama Constituency Parliamentary Aspirant bemoaned the culture of brutality that had developed in the country prior to 12th August, 2021 and has since commended President Hakainde Hichilema for returning the country to law and order.

“PF became a party of brutal thugs who thrived on cadrism, lawlessness, insults, intimidation and disrespect. There was no law and order. There was just the rule of cadres and the party in power. There was a different law for PF and their cadres and a different law for the rest of society. Pabwato were above the law but today all that is over and there is now a breath of fresh air -kudos to the great leadership style of President HH,” says Mutungwa.

Adding, “HH has completely eradicated cadrism in all bus stops and stations across the country. People can now walk freely in party regalia of their choice without being victimized through beatings and stripping of outfits to replace with ruling party material.”

“Also, HH has restored freedom of speech as well as freedom of the press. People like Sean Tembo who were beaten badly and left paralysed under PF rule of ‘commandos’ and ‘nato’ forces are now free to say whatever they want without anyone bothering them. We all saw how media houses like Prime TV were shut without just cause during PF reign but today the Mast are free to write whatever they want without anyone closing them down. There’s indeed something special about President HH and UPND,” said Mutungwa.

On the day marking a year of UPND in Government, the UNZA Lecturer has a special message for His Excellency Hakainde Hichilema, President of Zambia:

“Well done Your Excellency Sir! Keep it up. From me, it’s an A+.”

Indeed, we are praying that Zambia continues on this positive trajectory with the New Daw Government.

God bless President HH. God bless Zambia. God bless you all.

One Zambia, One Nation.