UNZA Graduate working as Bus Conductor on Town-Mtendere Route





Dr Rozious Siatwambo Wrote;



Bane, this story stopped me in my tracks.



A University of Zambia graduate, Bachelor of Education in Sociology of Education and Civic Education, class of 2019… today working as a bus conductor on the Mtendere–UTH route.





Some people will rush to call this failure. I call it character.



At 33, Timothy Banda chose dignity over pride, responsibility over excuses, movement over waiting. He understood something many of us struggle with: idleness is more dangerous than any temporary job. Work is work. Honest sweat is never shameful.





While waiting for formal employment, he did not fold his arms and blame the system. He picked up what was available, because bills don’t wait, mouths don’t wait, and responsibility does not pause for your CV. He is taking care of his elderly grandmother and two children left behind by his late brother. That alone tells you the kind of man we are talking about.





Bane, let me say this clearly: education is not wasted because you are not yet in the office you imagined. Education trains your mind, your discipline, your perspective. It does not expire because you are temporarily wearing a different uniform.





We have made a mistake in society by ranking dignity according to job titles. That’s why people would rather sit at home broke than be seen doing “small jobs.” Yet the same people will ask God for progress. Progress comes through motion.





I always say this: you don’t wait for motivation to work; work creates momentum, and momentum attracts opportunity.





Timothy’s story reminds me of my own early days, selling books, standing in traffic, doing what needed to be done while holding on to the bigger vision. Purpose is not cancelled by detours. Sometimes the bus you are conducting today is simply transporting you to tomorrow’s breakthrough.





To the youth, hustlers, graduates, and tamanga: don’t despise honest work. Don’t let pride rob you of provision. Don’t confuse waiting with preparation. Do something. Move. Learn. Serve. Show up.





And to Timothy Banda, if you ever read this: your resilience speaks louder than any title. God sees you. Zambia sees you. And your season will come. May God bless your hustle muntu wanga.



Bane, remember this: no honest work delays destiny.