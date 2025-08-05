UNZA LECTURER DESCRIBES DELAY IN LUNGU BURIAL AS A NATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT





By Nelson Zulu



University of Zambia Political Science Lecturer Dr. Lee Habasonda has described the protracted impasse to bury former President Edgar Lungu following his death on 5th June 2025 and the subsequent legal actions as shameful to the country.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Habasonda has condemned the extension of political rivalries into disputes over a deceased leader’s remains and broader failure to accord former heads of state the respect their office warrants once out of office.





He says the matter should been treated in the interests of all parties involved outside court and hopes government and the Lungu family can reach an agreement swiftly, to enable Mr. Lungu’s wishes to be respected and the nation to bid farewell to its former leader in a manner befitting his service.





Dr. Habasonda has however challenged Members of Parliament to rise above political interests and draw clear legislation governing state funerals and burial protocols for national figures to prevent similar controversies in future.





Yesterday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria adjourned the matter on whether to repatriate Mr. Lungu’s remains to Zambia or not for judgment to any day not later than Friday this week.



