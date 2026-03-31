UNZA RIOTS SPARK PRESIDENTIAL ACTION ON SANITATION CRISIS



March 31, 2026 — Violent protests erupted at the University of Zambia (UNZA) as students demonstrated over a severe water shortage and deteriorating sanitation conditions on campus.





The unrest saw students blocking roads, disrupting traffic, and clashing with authorities, with frustrations largely centred on the lack of running water and growing fears of a possible disease outbreak.





As tensions escalated, President Hakainde Hichilema moved swiftly, delivering an emergency address calling for calm and urging peaceful engagement. He acknowledged the challenges facing students and assured the nation that urgent steps were being taken to restore normalcy.





Following the address, the Head of State convened an emergency meeting with key ministries and UNZA management. He has since directed the Ministries of Education, Health, Infrastructure, and Water Development and Sanitation to immediately conduct a comprehensive sanitation audit at UNZA and across all public universities and colleges.





The President has further instructed authorities to present practical, time-bound solutions and work with the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to fast-track sanitation improvements.





In addition, the Ministry of Education and UNZA management have been tasked with resolving long-standing concerns affecting lecturers and academic staff, as part of broader efforts to stabilise the learning environment.





According to a statement issued by State House, the measures are aimed at safeguarding student welfare and ensuring institutions remain safe and functional. President Hichilema emphasized that education is a critical national investment, adding that proper sanitation is essential to health, dignity, and effective learning.





Meanwhile, investigations into the riots are ongoing, with university authorities suggesting possible external influence in the escalation of violence. Security has since been heightened on and around campus as the situation remains tense.