UPDATE ON ENOCH SIMFUKWE’S DEATH



By; Chomba Kaoma



The family had scheduled a postmortem for this morning after which body would be transported to Lusaka for burial but shockingly the family representative are being intimidated into burying the body without postmortem.





The family representative who appeared visibly shaken last night complained about how they were intimidated and threatened against talking to the media or any members of the public about the funeral.





Shockingly this morning law Association of Zambia sent an associate to go and witness the postmortem procedure only to be informed that there was no such procedure scheduled for today.





The family is being intimidated into going ahead with the burial process without conducting the postmortem so as to cover up the case and to show that the late died out of natural causes when infact not.