UPDATE ON MY HEALTH SITUATION:just in case I don’t make it, make sure you bring me back home  and bury me in Chingwere, without wasting time  – Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

UPDATE ON MY HEALTH SITUATION: IT’S APPENDICITIS BUT IT HAS ALREADY RAPTURED



Through the CT scan it has been confirmed that it is appendicitis and it has already raptured, so the many tests that they were doing was ascertain the extent of the damage due to the rapture.





So we now dealing with peritonitis which is why they are pouring in antibiotics in me like porridge using a tube.



They are also giving me some other fluids since I can’t eat in anticipation of an operation.





It appears to me, that, they didn’t want me to know that it has raptured, I picked a bit of information from their conversation as they spoke in Malay. I think they didn’t want to be anxious.





For some reason I feel the surgeon is dragging his feet while these other doctors are looking at the situation as an emergency. Anyway, maybe he wants to reduce on the infection before he operates.



I miss home, at least they would give you the exact picture of the situation.





One thing I am sure of is that, I will pull through, I can’t die here, but keep me in your prayers.





Nonetheless, in Bemba we say, “Munshilubula mfwa ni mukamweso”, so, just in case I don’t make it, make sure you bring me back home and bury me in Chingwere, without wasting time.





And don’t let anyone do politics out my situation.



When I entered politics I knew it brutal and anything is possible. POLITICS TEYABANA IYOO!!!





I suffered at the hand of President Lungu with his PF, similarly it has not been easy for me under President Hichilema and UPND, but I hold no grudge against anyone.





I don’t regret most of the things I have done or said, but I can’t say I have been right in everything. There times, when I got it wrong, but it was not out of malice or that someone hired me. I have done everything out of conviction and given a chance, I would still do the same.





Anyway, bottom line is that, I am not dying, it has raptured but they are giving me antibiotics and most probably I will undergo surgery during the day.





PLEASE DON’T CALL ME, THE BEST IS A TEST MESSAGE, I HAVE NO ENERGY



TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!