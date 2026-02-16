OFFICIAL STATEMENT:



UPDATE ON THE MEDICAL STATUS AND EVACUATION OF GENERAL OZZY





LUSAKA – February 15, 2026 – The Zambia Association of Musicians -ZAM wishes to provide an official update to the general public regarding the health and status of legendary artist, General Ozzy, and his colleague following their recent involvement in a road traffic accident.





Following a high-level consultative meeting held this morning, we are pleased to announce that significant headways have been made to ensure the duo receives the best possible medical attention.





The Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Zambia Flying Doctor Service (ZFDS), will today evacuate General Ozzy and his colleague from Monze to Lusaka. They are scheduled to be admitted to Maina Soko Military Hospital for specialized medical care and further observation.





This development was officially disclosed during a press briefing held earlier today, attended by:



Mr. Thabo Kawana – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Media.





Mr. Kangwa Chileshe – Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts.



Mr. Yahya Kaba (KB) – Vice President, Zambia Association of Musicians.



We would like to reassure the fans, the artistic community, and the nation at large that General Ozzy is currently stable and in high spirits. The Association remains in constant communication with the artist as well as his brother, Roberto, who rushed to Monze last evening to provide family support.





We are grateful for the swift intervention of the medical team in Monze and the government’s prompt response in facilitating this evacuation.





ZAM will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.





We ask the public to keep General Ozzy and his colleague in their thoughts and prayers, and to respect the privacy of the families during this recovery period.





ISSUED BY:



Edmond Mbanga Miti Jr.



Publicity Secretary and Spokesperson,



Zambia Association of Musicians – ZAM