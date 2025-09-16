UPDATE TO ASPIRING MPs, COUNCIL CHAIRPERSONS AND COUNCILLORS INTERESTED TO STAND ON THE PeP TICKET





1. The process of aspiring to stand on the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) ticket in the 2026 general elections is in three stages:





STAGE 1: On-going until 30th September 2025. Send a message on WhatsApp (no calls) to +260973490625, stating (i) Your Full Name (ii) Your age (iii) the District in which you intend to stand (iv)the Constituency in which you intend to stand (if applicable ) (v) the Ward in which you intend to stand (if applicable). We shall respond to your message within 7 calendar days.





STAGE 2: Between 1st to 31st October 2025. Each aspirant will be virtually interviewed by a Panel of the PeP Elections Committee. At this stage, aspirants will require to share copies of their NRC, Voters Card and Grade 12 Certificate to confirm that they are eligible to contest for the applied position. The Evaluation Committee will also pay particular attention to the candidate’s proposed initiatives to mobilize votes in the areas where they aspire to stand.





STAGE 3: Between 1st November 2025 to 31st January 2026. Adoption of all candidates in all Districts, Constituencies and Wards across the country. This stage will consist of signing of an agreement outlining terms and conditions between PeP and the adopted candidates, as well as the issuance of an Adoption Certificate by the Party to the candidate.





2. So far, the Party has received the following applications, summarized per province:





i) Lusaka = 1,642

ii) Copperbelt = 839

iii) Eastern = 796

iv) Southern = 718

v) Central = 463

vi) Muchinga = 337

vii) North-Western = 286

viii) Luapula = 271

ix) Northern = 268

x) Western = 264



TOTAL = 5,884



3. The most applied for constituencies in each province are as follows, so far;





i) Lusaka = Chawama and Chilanga (6 applications each)

ii) Copperbelt = Chingola Central (4 applications)

iii) Eastern = Mkaika (5 applications)

iv) Southern = Siavonga (7 applications)

v) Central = Kapiri Mposhi (6 applications)

vi) Muchinga = Mafinga Constituency (2 applications)



vii) North-Western = Chavuma Constituency (2 applications)

viii) Luapula = Mansa Central (4 applications)

ix) Northern = Malole and Kasama Central (2 applications each)

x) Western = Mongu Central (4 applications)





4. The most applied for Mayor/Council Chairperson positions in each province are as follows, so far;



i) Lusaka = Kafue District = 2 applications

ii) Copperbelt = Masaiti District = 2

iii) Eastern = Chipata City = 3

iv) Southern = Mazabuka = 2

v) Central = Kapiri Mposhi = 4

vi) Muchinga = Nil

vii) North-Western = Nil

viii) Luapula = Mansa = 2

ix) Northern = Nil

x) Western = Nkeyema District = 1





5. The most applied for Ward Councillor positions in each province are as follows, so far;



i) Lusaka = Kabanana Ward 27, Mandevu Constituency, Lusaka = 7 applications

ii) Copperbelt = Luangwa Ward, Wusakile Constituency, Kitwe = 3 applications

iii) Eastern = Dilika Ward, Chipata Central Constituency, Chipata = 4 applications

iv) Southern = Bennie Mwiinga Ward, Mazabuka Central Constituency, Mazabuka = 3



v) Central = Luasanse Ward, Kabwe Central Constituency = 5 applications

vi) Muchinga = Musyani Ward, Nakonde Constituency, Nakonde = 2 applications

vii) North-Western = Chitoloki Ward, Zambezi East Constituency = 3 applications

viii) Luapula = Muchinka Ward, Mansa Centra, Mansa = 3 applications

ix) Northern = Kambashi Ward, Chilubi Island Constituency, Chilubi Island = 2

x) Western = Kakwacha Ward, Mitete Constituency, Mitete = 2 applications





6. It should be noted that all applications are treated on a strictly confidential basis. Therefore, incumbent Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Councillors should not feel shy to submit their applications. Just send a message on WhatsApp (no calls) to +260973490625





Issued by:



PeP Media Team

Chudleigh

Lusaka

Zambia

15.09.2025