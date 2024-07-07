Upholding Democracy: A Plea to Mwangala Zaloumis and the ECZ

By Dr Mwelwa

In the ever-changing world of Zambian politics, a troubling story is unfolding. Nine Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament are at the center of a controversy that threatens to shake the very foundations of our democracy. Our nation’s guiding principles—justice, fairness, and adherence to the Constitution—seem to be at risk.

Mwangala Zaloumis, as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and a respected constitutional lawyer, you carry the responsibility to protect our democratic rights. Your background and dedication to upholding the law make you a symbol of integrity in these difficult times. So, this isn’t just a call to duty; it’s a call to your conscience to consider the serious consequences of the upcoming by-elections that could further strain our country.

Here’s what has happened: Initially, all nine PF MPs were given amnesty, effectively canceling their expulsion. This decision came through the proper channels from the party President and the Secretary General—positions legally allowed to make such decisions according to the PF constitution. However, the deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Moyo, ignored these communications. By doing so, he not only went against party resolutions but also disregarded clear instructions from the Constitutional Court.

The results of this decision are troubling. First, by ignoring the Constitutional Court’s ruling, which stated that the Speaker cannot question party correspondence, the National Assembly has set a dangerous precedent. This undermines the authority of our judicial system. Secondly, our country is facing severe financial problems due to a drought and an already strained treasury. Organizing by-elections under such conditions is a cost we simply cannot afford. Lastly, holding by-elections in these controversial circumstances risks increasing political tension, rather than fostering the peaceful democratic process we all want.

Ms. Zaloumis, your role at the ECZ is more than just administrative. It’s about embodying justice and integrity. This moment calls for more than just following rules. It demands that you act with an ethical compass and a clear sense of right and wrong. Your job is to make sure that our democracy is not just a formality but a reality that we can all trust.

We are aware that your sister, Nelly Mutti, serves as the head of the Legislative wing of government. The nation, therefore, understands the potential complexities this situation could present. However, this is precisely the moment to set aside any personal affiliations and act purely as a constitutional lawyer. It is your legal expertise and unwavering dedication to justice that the country looks to now.

Consider these points in making your decision. Upholding the Constitution must be your guiding light. Ignoring the Constitutional Court’s ruling sets a dangerous precedent and disrespects the very foundation you’re sworn to protect. Being financially prudent is also crucial, especially now. Using scarce resources for unnecessary by-elections takes away from addressing more pressing national issues. In times like these, fiscal responsibility should come first. Lastly, political neutrality is essential. Any sign of bias can erode public trust in the electoral process. The nominees for the ECZ should be impartial and ethical, not connected to any political party.

Regardless of your political views, everyone should respect the essence of democracy. As our leaders navigate these troubled waters, you are in a unique position to anchor our nation to its democratic principles. Your choices will determine whether Zambia stands strong as a democracy committed to justice or veers off into partisanship and chaos.

By ensuring that the rule of law prevails, you not only uphold the dignity of the Electoral Commission but also reinforce our democratic ideals in a very challenging time. You have the chance to be remembered for your courage in standing firm for justice. We urge you to think deeply, act wisely, and steer the Electoral Commission towards a path that strengthens our faith in democracy and the Constitution of Zambia.

History will remember those who stood firm during crises not for the easy decisions they made but for the difficult choices they took for the sake of justice. We ask you to act with this in mind, for the good of our democracy and our nation.