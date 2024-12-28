UPND ABUSING BY-ELECTIONS….threats and intimidation will not work this time around during the forthcoming by-elections, says Socialist Party

UPND ABUSING BY-ELECTIONS



The Socialist Party (SP) has accused the ruling UPND of abusing by-elections in the country saying these levels of desperation is unacceptable.





SP General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says this time around, threats and intimidation will not work in the forthcoming by-elections.



Dr. Musumali says it is clear that the UPND is desperate after realizing that they have not performed according to the expectations of Zambians.





He said the UPND have created a bad legacy of dictatorial tendencies, corruption and that they will be remembered as the incompetent government.



Dr. Musumali says the UPND have done enough damage to the country and do not deserve another term of office.





“The picture you (UPND) have created is that you are dictators, corrupt and an incompetent government. You need to torn down on your desperation and it is clear that the people have sensed it. You talk about being in opposition for 23 years then you want to hold the people of Zambia hostage? Zambians are not your slaves,” he said this when he addressed the media on the Copperbelt today.





“You are saying you suffered for 23 years while in opposition, your mission was to come and serve Zambians but you have lamentably failed. Go on the streets, jump on a bus and ask Zambians what they will say about you. You have done enough damage to this country and you don’t deserve another term of office. For Zambians, 2026 is too far.”





Dr. Musumali said the UPND have betrayed the people of Zambia who innocently with the hope of having change woke up early enough to go and vote for them.



The SP General Secretary also said despite the unfair by-elections, his party will continue to take part in the future elections.



He said the SP has not done badly in the 55 previous by-elections as in most cases they come out second.

