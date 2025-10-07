UPND ACCUSES PF OF USING CATHOLIC CLERGY TO SPREAD TRIBALISM





By: Justin Banda



The United Party For National Development (Upnd) Has Accused The Opposition Patriotic Front (Pf) Of Exploiting Catholic Clergy To Advance A Tribalism Agenda.





Speaking At A Press Briefing, Upnd Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta Expressed Concern That Certain Members Of The Clergy, Who Are Traditionally Expected To Foster Peace, Love, And Reconciliation, Are Instead Being Used To Make Divisive Tribal Remarks.



Mr. Mwaliteta Alleged That The Pf Has A Longstanding History Of Promoting Tribalism And Corruption, And Condemned The Party For Involving Innocent Ethnic Groups In Political Schemes That Threaten National Unity.





His Remarks Were In Response To Recent Comments Made By Fr. Oscar Mwansa, A Catholic Priest Based In Italy, Who Appeared On A Podcast Hosted By Pf Member Emmanuel Mwamba.





During The Program, Mr Mwamba Reportedly Made Statements Perceived As Promoting Ethnic Hegemony And Undermining National Cohesion.





The Upnd Provincial Chairperson Further Accused The Pf Of Attempting To Reintroduce Political Instability Through Tribal Divisions, Claiming The Opposition Lacks A Credible Strategy To Unseat President Hakainde Hichilema And Has Therefore Resorted To Divisive Tactics.

